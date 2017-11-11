5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

