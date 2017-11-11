Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
