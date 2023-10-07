5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)