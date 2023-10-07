Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1696 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search