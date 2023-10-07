Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1696 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
