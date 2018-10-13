Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Morton & Eden

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PL RNGA
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

