Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search