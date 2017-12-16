Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
