5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service RNGA (1)