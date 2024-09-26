Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,701. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2812 $
Price in auction currency 2701 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

