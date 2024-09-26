5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,701. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2)