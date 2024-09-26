Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,701. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HARMERS (1)
- Katz (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search