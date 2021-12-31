Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 12250 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition SP62 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

