Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 12250 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search