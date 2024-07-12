Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
