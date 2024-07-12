Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

