5 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (17) XF (15) VF (9) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (8) Service RNGA (4) NGC (6) CGC (1)

