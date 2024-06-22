Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,240,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2248 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 49000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search