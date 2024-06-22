Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,240,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2248 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 49000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
