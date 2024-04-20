Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
