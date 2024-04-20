Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

