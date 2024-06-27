Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (32)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

