Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
