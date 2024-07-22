Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,295,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

