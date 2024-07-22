5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (19) XF (28) VF (31) F (2) VG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (9) VF30 (7) VF20 (1) F15 (2) BN (7) Service ННР (3) NGC (6) RNGA (1)

