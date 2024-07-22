Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,295,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (19)
- Hermes Auctions (3)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search