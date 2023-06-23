Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,478,720
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 12900 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
