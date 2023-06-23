Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,478,720

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 12900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

