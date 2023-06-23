5 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

