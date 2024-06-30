Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,960,960
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
