Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,960,960

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30912 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search