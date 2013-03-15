Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
