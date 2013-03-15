Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

