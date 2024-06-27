Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

