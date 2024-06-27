Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
