5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
8201 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
