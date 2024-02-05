Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
8201 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

