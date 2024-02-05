5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (21) VF (4) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (4) BN (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (7)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (6)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)