Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,743,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

