Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,743,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search