Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,331,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 21, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search