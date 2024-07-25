Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,331,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Empire (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search