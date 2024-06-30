Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22663 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
