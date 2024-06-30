Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,763,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22663 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,013. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

