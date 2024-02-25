Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,795,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Naumann - July 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

