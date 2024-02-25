Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,795,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
