Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,080,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
