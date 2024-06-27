5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (58) XF (64) VF (29) F (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS60 (2) AU58 (12) AU55 (12) AU53 (7) AU50 (5) XF45 (15) XF40 (8) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (29) Service PCGS (8) NGC (11) ННР (4) RNGA (17)

