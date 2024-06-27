Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,080,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

