Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Reverse of the 1860-1866. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Reverse of the 1860-1866. Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks
Category
Year
