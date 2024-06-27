Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search