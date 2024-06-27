Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
