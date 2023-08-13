Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,719,467

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search