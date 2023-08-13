Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,719,467
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
