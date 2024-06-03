Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,458,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
