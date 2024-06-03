3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (8) XF (12) VF (16) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (3) Service NGC (3) RNGA (1) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

