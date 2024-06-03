Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,458,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search