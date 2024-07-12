Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,461,867
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33910 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
4440 $
Price in auction currency 4440 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 74 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search