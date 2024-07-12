3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33910 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (6) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) RD (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)