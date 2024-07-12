Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,461,867

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33910 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
4440 $
Price in auction currency 4440 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 74 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1851 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search