Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 184,533
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36006 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RB CGC
Selling price
5694 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search