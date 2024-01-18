Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 184,533

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36006 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RB CGC
Selling price
5694 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search