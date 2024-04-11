Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,840,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 187 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
