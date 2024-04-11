3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (26) XF (64) VF (61) F (3) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (11) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) RB (2) BN (14) Service NGC (10) ННР (2) PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

