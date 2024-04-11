Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,840,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pars Coins (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 187 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Pars Coins - April 11, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Pars Coins - September 14, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1844 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search