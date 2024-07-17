Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,578,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (10)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (25)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (21)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9545 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search