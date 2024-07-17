Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,578,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9545 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
