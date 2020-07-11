Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
