Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

