Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3428 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

