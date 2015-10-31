Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
