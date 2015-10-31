2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)