2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
