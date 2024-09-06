Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

