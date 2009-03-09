2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) Service PCGS (1)