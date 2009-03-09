Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
10517 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search