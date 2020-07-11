Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

