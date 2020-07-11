Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
