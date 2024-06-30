Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
