Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

