2 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,209,399
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3933 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
