Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,209,399

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3933 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

