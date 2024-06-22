2 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (16) XF (10) VF (14) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (2) BN (7) Service NGC (2) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Rare Coins (10)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (2)