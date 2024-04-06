Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search