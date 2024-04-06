Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
