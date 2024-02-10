Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

