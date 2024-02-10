Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
