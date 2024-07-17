Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (8)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

