Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (8)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search