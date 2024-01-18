Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 160. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price

Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price

