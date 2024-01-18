Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 160. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search