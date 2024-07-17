Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (8)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (19)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
