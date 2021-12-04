2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (9) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1)