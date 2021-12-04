Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,350,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
