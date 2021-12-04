Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

