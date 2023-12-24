Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2249 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

