2 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2249 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
