Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,797. Bidding took place February 18, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
