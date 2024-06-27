Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,797. Bidding took place February 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1834 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search