2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,797. Bidding took place February 18, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) BN (3) Service RNGA (2)