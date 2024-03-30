Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 539,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
