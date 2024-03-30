Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 539,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - September 8, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 8, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1833 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search