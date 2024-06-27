Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
