Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

