2 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (4) XF (15) VF (12) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F12 (2) RB (2) BN (7) Service PCGS (7) ННР (1) NGC (3) RNGA (1)

