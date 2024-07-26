Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (24)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (13)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rare Coins (25)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (16)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

