2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (84) AU (35) XF (19) VF (5) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (24) MS62 (15) MS61 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (6) BN (49) Service NGC (40) RNGA (15) CGC (4) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (24)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (13)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (11)

Rare Coins (25)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (16)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (1)