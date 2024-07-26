Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (7)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (24)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (13)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Rare Coins (25)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (8)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (16)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search