Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,560,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
