2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

