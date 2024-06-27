Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,560,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
