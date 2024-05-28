Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,874,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

