2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,874,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
