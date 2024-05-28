2 Kopeks 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (26) XF (34) VF (15) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (9) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) RB (1) BN (20) Service ННР (5) NGC (16) CGC (1)

